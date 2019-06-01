Elephant Destroys House In Jharkhand Village, Kills 4 People

The elephant entered Lapung village and attacked the house of a woman, destroying it. (Representational)

Four people, including a two-year-old boy, were trampled to death by an elephant in a village near Jharkhand's Ranchi today, an official said.

According to a Forest Department official, the elephant entered the Lapung village and attacked the mud house of a woman, destroying it. The woman, identified as Sushma, 35, and her infant son, Biral, were killed in the rampage.

The elephant also attacked some villagers who had gathered near the site of the incident. As they tried to chase it away, two more people - Thakari Pahan, 55, and Birsa Oraon, 60 - were killed and two others injured.

The police and Forest Department officials reached the spot and pacified the angry villagers.

The bodies have sent for a post-mortem, the police said.

In another incident today in Chhattisgarh, a 17-year-old girl was killed and her mother and younger sister were injured when an elephant attacked their house in Jashpur district, a forest department official said.