70-Year-Old Bihar Woman Branded A Witch, Villagers Chop Off Her Tongue

Branding women as witches and torturing them continues to prevail in parts of rural Bihar. (File)

A 70-year-old woman's tongue was chopped off after she was branded a witch in a Bihar village in Rohtas district, police said on Monday.

Rajkali Devi was attacked in Redia village with traditional weapons and a part of her tongue was cut off leaving her seriously injured, Tilauthu police station in-charge Pramod Kumar said.

The widow was admitted to a hospital and an FIR was filed on Sunday over a complaint by her granddaughter.

The granddaughter, who was sleeping with Rajkali Devi at the time of the attack, said three villagers forcibly entered their house late on Saturday and chopped off her grandmother's tongue accusing her of practicing witchcraft.

A man hunt was underway to arrest the culprits.

Branding women as witches and torturing them -- often to death -- continues to prevail in parts of rural Bihar.

The Bihar Human Rights Commission had been asking the government to expedite probes and trials in cases related to offences under the Prevention of Witch Hunting Act, 1999.