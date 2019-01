Senior police officials are overseeing rescue and relief operations. \

In a tragedy on the New Year, at least eight persons were killed and several others injured in a road accident in Uttar Pradesh's Chandauli district today, the police said.

Senior police official Devendra Nath told IANS that a truck driver lost control and rammed into a roadside Dalit colony in Ilia village, bordering neighbouring Bihar.

The truck rammed into a roadside house

Senior police officials have rushed to the site and are overseeing rescue and relief operations.