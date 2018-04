There were no immediate reports of loss of life or property. (Representative)

A medium intensity earthquake measuring 4.6 on the Richter Scale hit Madhya Pradesh today, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.According to the IMD, the epicentre of the quake, which occurred at 7:44 PM at a depth of 10 kms, was Singrauli.There were no immediate reports of loss of life or property.