Durga Puja Pandal With 'Chandrayaan-2' Theme Made In Varanasi

"Chandrayaan-2" theme Durga Puja pandal in Varanasi

Theme-based pandals are on a rise this Durga Puja. Organisers of a pandal in Varanasi have designed it under the theme "Chandrayaan-2".

The pandal, which is around 100-feet in height, took two months to be completed.

Along with the installation of idols of goddesses, people have also made a statue of ISRO chief K Sivan and astronauts.

Member of Durga Puja committee, Rajan Jaiswal told ANI, "Even though the Chandrayan-2 mission was not successful, we want to celebrate the efforts made by ISRO. We have made a statue of ISRO chief K Sivan as he said they plan to do another moon mission. We have even installed models of astronauts."

