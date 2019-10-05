Durga Puja Pandal With "Chandrayaan-2" Theme Made In Varanasi

The pandal, which is around 100-feet in height, took two months to be completed. Along with the installation of idols of goddesses, people have also made a statue of ISRO chief K Sivan and astronauts.

Cities | | Updated: October 05, 2019 11:11 IST
"Chandrayaan-2" theme Durga Puja pandal in Varanasi


Varanasi: 

Theme-based pandals are on a rise this Durga Puja. Organisers of a pandal in Varanasi have designed it under the theme "Chandrayaan-2".

5cd9p0e8

Member of Durga Puja committee, Rajan Jaiswal told ANI, "Even though the Chandrayan-2 mission was not successful, we want to celebrate the efforts made by ISRO. We have made a statue of ISRO chief K Sivan as he said they plan to do another moon mission. We have even installed models of astronauts."



Durga PujaVaranasiChandrayaan-2

