2 Dead, 3 Injured By Lightning Strike In Jharkhand's Dumka

Two persons were killed and three others injured when lightning struck an office of a crusher unit in Jharkhand's Dumka district on Friday, a police officer said.

Superintendent of Police YS Ramesh said the incident took place when the men were sleeping in the office room of the unit in Pinargadia village.

Two died while others were injured, he added.

The injured have been taken to Rampurhaat hospital in the neighbouring West Bengal, Ramesh said.

The bodies were recovered and the rescue operation is on, he said.