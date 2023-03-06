Duhai Depot Of Delhi-Meerut Rapid Rail Corridor Opens

The RRTS is a rail-based high speed, high frequency, regional commute transit system.

The Duhai Depot of the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) corridor is now functional with state-of-the-art facilities, National Capital Region Transport Corporation officials said today.

Earlier, the officials had said that the 17-km Duhai-Sahibabad priority stretch of India's first RRTS was set to be operational by the last week of March and the focus would be on making it the most environment-friendly and commuter-centric transport system.

"Duhai Depot, key to managing operations on the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor, is ready. State-of-the-art modern facilities for the complete care of RRTS trainsets are now functional," an official of the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) said.

They said that infrastructure including administration building, workshops and inspection bay lines have been built in less than two years.

The RRTS is a rail-based high speed, high frequency, regional commute transit system connecting metropolitan and big cities, towns and urban nodes across the National Capital Region (NCR).

There are three priority corridors of the RRTS that will be implemented in phases -- Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut, Delhi-Panipat, and Delhi-Gurugram-Shahjahanpur-Neemrana-Behror-Alwar.

The estimated daily ridership on the 82-km-long Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Corridor is 8 lakh and once operational, the RRTS will take more than 1 lakh private vehicles off roads.

The implementation of the Delhi-Meerut RRTS corridor is estimated to increase the share of public transportation usage along the corridor from 37 per cent to 63 per cent.

