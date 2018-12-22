Drunk Man Allegedly Kills 62-Year-Old Mother In Odisha

The woman died after being admitted to the hospital. (Representational)

A 62-year-old woman was hacked to death allegedly by her son in Kendrapara district, the police said Saturday.

The incident happened at a poultry farm in Dumuka village, under the jurisdiction of Derabish police station, on Thursday afternoon, the police said.

The accused, 35-year-old Tapan Kandi, has been arrested and he has confessed to the crime, the Inspector of Derabish police station, Sudhir Sahu, said.

He killed his mother Tulashi Kandi following a heated exchange of words over domestic issues, a police officer said.

Tulashi Kandi, allegedly in an inebriated condition, had picked up a knife and stabbed his mother, the officer said.

The woman was admitted to the Kendrapara district headquarters hospital, where she later died, he said.

Tulashi Kandi has been booked for murder under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code, Sudhir Sahu said.