Differently Abled Man Arrested For Driving Stolen Bus

The police intercepted the bus and arrested the driver after he failed to show relevant papers.

Cities | | Updated: July 10, 2018 18:26 IST
The bus was allegedly stolen from Balasore bus stand late last night (Representational)

Balasore: 

Police today arrested a differently abled man in Balasore district for driving a bus which was allegedly stolen from bus stand, a police officer said.

The bus was allegedly stolen from Balasore bus stand late last night, the officer said.

The staff of the toll plaza at Sergarh on NH 16 informed police about a man driving an empty bus in a suspicious manner.

The police intercepted the bus and arrested the driver after he failed to show relevant papers, he said.

The accused has been identified as Gauranga Sahu, 20, from Mulisanga village in Jagatsingpur district, the officer added.

