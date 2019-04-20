Girl Gang-Raped By 5 Of Wedding Party In Jharkhand Dies: Police

The victim's father told reporters that his daughter came home limping and fainted (Representational)

A teenage girl died hours after being allegedly raped by at least five people, who were members of a marriage party, in a village in Dhanbad district of Jharkhand, police said Saturday.

All the five, including two minors, have been apprehended, they said.

The marriage party had come from Jamtara district of the state to the village. Some of the wedding guests went to meet their relatives in another part of the village. The victim was a neighbour of their relatives, a police official said.

At least five persons, who were drunk, lured the tribal girl to a deserted place between 9 pm and 10 pm on Friday and raped her, the official said.

The victim's father told reporters that his daughter came home limping and fainted after narrating her ordeal.

She was taken to a hospital where she died, he said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem at Patliputra Medical College Hospital in Jharkhand's Dhanbad, police said.

"We suspect more than five persons were involved in the crime. We will take the arrested persons to district headquarters (Dhanbad) for interrogation," the official said.

East Tundi Block Development Officer Suresh Kumar Sinha met the family of the victim and assured to provide all assistance as per the state government's rules.

