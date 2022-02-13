Delhi Couple Dies In Road Accident In Rajasthan, Child Critically Injured: Police

A case has been registered against the bus driver. (Representational)

A couple from Delhi visiting Bikaner died in a road accident on Saturday after their car collided head-on with a minibus, police said.

Their seven-month-old son too was severely injured in the accident, they added.

The accident happened on Saturday evening, critically injuring the couple -- Abhishek Dhar and his wife Jyoti Singla - and their son, Seruna SHO Ramchandra Dhaka said.

The couple died while being taken to a Bikaner hospital, he said, adding the child is being treated in the hospital.

After the post-mortem, the body will be handed over to their relatives after they arrive here from Delhi, police said.

Police have started an investigation after registering a case against the bus driver.