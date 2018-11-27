NRI Gang-Raped At Beauty Parlour In UP By Tour Guide, Another Man: Police

The two alleged rapists were arrested after the survivor's friend lodged a complaint (Representational)

Two persons, including a tour guide, were arrested in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura on Tuesday for the alleged gang-rape of a young Non-Resident Indian or NRI, police said.

The survivor, who is settled in South Africa, had come with a woman friend to Mathura three days back and was allegedly raped in a beauty parlour at the city's Dampier Nagar area on Monday.

After a friend of the survivor lodged a police complaint, the two alleged rapists were arrested.

The tour guide apparently lured the NRI to the parlour in Dampier Nagar, promising her a body massage. She alleged that her drink was spiked and the two then raped her.

Superintendent of Police Shravan Kumar said the South African embassy in New Delhi had been informed about the crime.

