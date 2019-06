According to the hotel records, the couple checked in on Friday. (Representational)

A man and a woman were found dead in a hotel room in Rajasthan's Amer, the police said on Saturday.

The police suspect that the man committed suicide after killing the woman, Amer Police Station Rajendra Singh said.

According to the hotel records, the man checked-in with the woman on Friday.

When the couple did not open the door late till Saturday morning, the hotel staff broke it open and found the bodies lying on the bed.

The police are yet to identify the woman.