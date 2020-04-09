Madhya Pradesh To Seal 3 Major Cities Amid Spurt In Coronavirus Cases

Total number of cases in the capital city of Bhopal is 94, while Ujjain has reported 13 cases. (File)

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday ordered three major cities including state capital Bhopal to be sealed completely, after a spurt in the number of coronavirus cases.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan directed the sealing of Indore, Ujjain, and other places that have reported a high number of positive cases.

Urging people to take additional precautions, the chief minister said that no one should not step out of their homes without a mask. He also warned people against hiding symptoms of the disease. And an FIR will be filed against those hiding their travel history, he said.

Earlier, on Wednesday, the chief minister had declared invoking Essential Services Maintenance Act (ESMA) Act across the state for better management of the COVID-19 outbreak in the state.

"The district administration should ensure the supply of essential commodities in these areas. No person will be able to go in and out of these areas. Services of all government departments and their resources should be taken in coronavirus related work," Shivraj Singh Chouhan said.

The Chief Minister announced this after a review of the situation and control arrangements of the coronavirus in the state with senior officials.

The number of coronavirus positive cases in Indore is 213, 94 in Bhopal, 13 in Ujjain, 12 in Khargone and 12 in Morena.

"The best treatment regime should be ensured for the coronavirus patients so that the death rate can be minimised," Chief Minister said.

Indore reported 40 new positive cases of coronavirus on Wednesday, taking the total number of infected patients in the city to 213.

