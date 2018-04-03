Bihar Cop, Escorting Criminal To Court, Shot Dead By Man On Bike

Ram Iqbal Ravidas, 40, was fired upon in front of the gate of the juvenile court where he was to produce the undertrial for the determination of his age, Vaishali Superintendent of Police, Vivek Kumar said.
The Superintendent of Police said Ravidas received three bullet injuries and died on his way to a hospital even as the undertrial escaped on the motorcycle which was being driven by the unidentified attacker.
The assailant also fired a few gunshots in the air to scare the onlookers, the SP said.
Raids were on to arrest the attacker and also the undertrial who fled from custody, the SP said.