Cop Arrested For Allegedly Stealing Seized Cigarettes Worth Rs 2.16 Crore

The cop was charged under section 409 (criminal breach of trust) of Indian Penal Code. (Representational)

A police officer was arrested in Palghar district of Maharashtra on Friday on the charge of misappropriation of seized foreign-made cigarettes worth crores of rupees.

Sharif Shaikh (52), assistant sub-inspector, Waliv police station, was charged under section 409 (criminal breach of trust) of the Indian Penal Code.

Police spokesperson Hemant Katkar said that Waliv police had seized a huge quantity of smuggled cigarettes of Gudang Garam, a foreign brand, estimated to be worth Rs 3.24 crore.

The sale of these cigarettes is banned in the country. Sharif Shaikh, who was responsible for keeping the contraband safe till the trial of the related case was over, allegedly stole cigarettes worth Rs 2.16 crore.

When the alleged misappropriation came to light, Sharif Shaikh was arrested, and further probe was on, Mr Katkar added.

