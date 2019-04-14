Coimbatore Temple Idol Decorated With Currency, Diamonds Worth Rs 5 Crore

Denominations of Rs 2000, Rs 500 and Rs 200 were used to decorate the figurine of the Goddess.

Cities | | Updated: April 14, 2019 16:35 IST
Idol was decorated with currency, precious stones and diamonds worth Rs 5 crore.


Coimbatore: 

On the occasion of Tamil New Year - Puthandu, an idol of a Goddess at Sri Muthumariamman temple here was decorated with currency, precious stones and diamonds worth Rs 5 crore.

Denominations of Rs 2000, Rs 500 and Rs 200 were used to decorate the figurine of the Goddess.

Every year, tourists from across the country throng the temple dedicated to the Goddess of rain and fertility.



