Coimbatore Hospital Razes Building In Bid To Evict Tenant Hotel

The management of a leading hospital in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore allegedly damaged a portion of a branch of a chain of a popular hotel group in a bid to evict the latter from the premises owned by it early Monday, police said.

Workers of the hospital also allegedly hurled stones at the hotel, injuring four of its staff even as the building was being razed down, damaging the kitchen.

The hotel group had occupied the premises on rent for the past 45 years and recently the hospital wanted it to vacate. Talks were going on between the two in this regard.

Suddenly, in the early hours of Monday the hospital management started demolishing a portion of the rented out premises using earth movers and a group of workers allegedly threw stones and a video of the attack went viral.

Police said they rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control.

Based on a complaint from the hotel, the police have registered a case and investigation was on. Police personnel have also been deployed at the rented out building, they said.

The hotel group in a statement condemned the incident.

"It is the most cowardly act on the part of a great organisation... it saddens me to share this dastardly act of violence and complete disregard for law," the hotel group chairman said.

The hospital management refused to talk about the issue. The Coimbatore District Hotel Owners Association condemned the action by the hospital amid the negotiations and requested the police to take action against the vandals.

