Class 9 Student Allegedly Gang-Raped In Bengal, 1 Arrested: Police

A 15-year-old girl has allegedly been gang-raped in West Bengal's Purba Bardhaman district, following which one of the two accused has been arrested, police said today.

The incident happened on Thursday evening when the class 9 student went out to the market, an officer said.

"The arrested accused is an e-rickshaw driver and an acquaintance of the girl. On the day of the incident, he saw her walking towards the market and offered to drop her there," the police told news agency PTI.

"But on the way, another accused got on the vehicle and the two men took the girl to a deserted place and gang-raped her," he added.

"The two accused men left her at the spot and fled. She then managed to return to the market and told the locals about the incident, who then informed her guardians," the officer told Press Trust of India, adding that the survivor is undergoing treatment at a Hospital.

The girl's family filed a police complaint, following which the e-rickshaw driver was arrested on Friday, and a search has been launched to arrest the other accused, he said.

The arrested accused was produced before Bardhaman POCSO Court, which sent him to three days in police custody, the officer added.



