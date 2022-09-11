Bengaluru-Based Real Estate Group Head, Son Arrested In Cheating Case

Sushil Mantri was recently arrested in a money-laundering case. (Representational image)

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has arrested Chairman and Managing Director of Mantri Developers Sushil P Mantri and his son Prateek Mantri in a case related to cheating people by promising flats.

Mantri Developers Private Limited is a property development company headquartered at Bengaluru.

According to official sources, the father-son duo were arrested on Friday night, they were subsequently produced before the court on Saturday, which remanded them in judicial custody till September 12.

CID officials are likely to seek their custody on Monday.

Sources said the company has been accused of promising people flats, taking huge amounts of money and cheating the investors.

Cheating cases have been filed against the company in Cubbon Park and Subramanyapura police stations, which have been taken over by the CID.

Sushil Mantri was recently arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money-laundering case and was released on bail.