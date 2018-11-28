Chhattisgarh Student Killed By Maoists Over Suspicion Of Being Informant

A search operation has been launched in the region to arrest the killers (Representational)

A 19-year-old student was killed by Maoists in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district after they accused him of being a police informer, a senior official said on Tuesday.

A group of armed Maoists on Sunday night entered Dipak Farsa's house and assaulted him with stones and sharp-edged weapons, killing him instantly, Bijapur Superintendent of Police Mohit Garg said.

Villagers have said the Maoists who attacked Mr Farsa had accused him of working for the police, the officer said.

The officer, however, denied that Mr Farsa was an informer or had any association with the police, adding that he was a first-year student in a college in Bhairamgarh.

A search operation has been launched in the region to arrest Mr Farsa's killers, he added.