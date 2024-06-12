Chandigarh Mental Health lnstitute Gets Bomb Threat, Turns Out To Be Hoax

15-odd patients in the hospital, students and staffers were evacuated (Representational)

The state-run Mental Health Institute in Chandigarh was evacuated this morning after authorities received a bomb threat over email. Senior police officer Amrao Singh said two bomb squads combed the hospital premises in Sector 32 for two hours, but found nothing.

Dr Aprajita Lubana, deputy medical superintendent of the hospital, said the threat mail was sent to her email address.

"The email said there is a bomb in the hospital and everyone will die. We have sent the sender's mail address to the police," she told news agency ANI.

#WATCH | Chandigarh: On bomb threat received at a mental hospital in Chandigarh's sector 32, Deputy Medical Superintendent Mental Health Institute Dr Aprajita Lubana says, "Bomb threat was received via e-mail...The building has been evacuated...The police investigation is… pic.twitter.com/t0ck3D9N1i — ANI (@ANI) June 12, 2024

Soon after Ms Lubana received the threat, 15-odd patients in the hospital, students and staffers were evacuated.

Dalbir Singh, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Chandigarh (south), said a police team, firefighters and bomb disposal squads were rushed to the hospital as soon as they received information about the bomb threat, but nothing was found.

The hospital will resume operations as soon as it gets permission from the concerned authorities.

"Besides this mental health institute in Chandigarh, some psychiatric hospitals in other parts of the country have received a similar bomb threat," said Dr Lubana.