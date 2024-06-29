Cars, Buses Swept Away By Strong Currents In Haridwar After Heavy Rain

In a video, a cop can be issuing a warning to the pilgrims and locals to not go near the river.
As the monsoon arrived in Uttarakhand, so did the soaring river water levels engulfing and taking along everything that comes within its reach. After Haridwar was hit by heavy rainfall, many vehicles parked in a cremation ground were washed away by the strong currents of a seasonal river.
In visuals from the spot, several cars and buses can be seen submerged in an overflowing seasonal river in Har ki Pauri. The strong currents swept away buses and eight cars parked in the cremation ground.
In a video, a cop can be issuing a warning to the pilgrims and locals to not go near the river. "The water levels in the river have risen suddenly after the rainfall. Everyone is requested to not go near the river," he said.
Such incidents of season rivers overflowing during monsoon are commonly reported in Uttarakhand.