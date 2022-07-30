Ganja Worth Rs 1.32 Crore Seized In Madhya Pradesh, 5 Arrested

The anti-drugs agency said at least five persons have been arrested. (Representational)

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has arrested five people with over 800 kg of ganja worth Rs 1.32 crore in Madhya Pradesh's Sehore district, an official said on Saturday.

The ganja was being transported in two vehicles to the grey market in Sagar district from Sonpur in Odisha, the official said.

Based on a tip-off, the NCB team intercepted a truck and a car at Bagwada toll plaza on Friday and recovered 883 kg of ganja concealed in the vehicles, the NCB's Indore zonal director Brijendra Chowdhary said.

At least five persons involved in smuggling the substance have been arrested, he said.

This was the 14th seizure involving a substantial quantity of contraband by the NCB, Indore this year, it was stated.

According to officials, illegal cultivation of ganja is carried out in Naxal infested areas along the borders of Odisha and Andhra Pradesh, from where it is transported to different parts of the country.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)