British Man Grows Cannabis On Terrace In Goa Home, Arrested

The accused had grown cannabis plants in flower pots among other plants on his terrace.

A British national, Jason, was arrested in Goa today for growing cannabis in his house. After receiving a tip, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) raided his house in Socorro, Goa. During the search, 33 newly grown cannabis plants, 10 grams Ganja and Rs 40,000 cash were recovered from his house.

The accused, Jason, had grown cannabis plants in flower pots among other plants on his terrace.

This was not the first incident of Jason being arrested by the NCB. Earlier, in November 2022, he was arrested after seizure of a variety of narcotics such as - 107 ecstasy tablets, 40 grams MDMA powder & 55 grams charas.