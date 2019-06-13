Boy Arrested For Creating Fake Facebook Profiles Of Odisha Politicians

The boy has allegedly created as many as 100 fake accounts. (Representational)

A minor boy was arrested today on the charges of duping people by creating fake social media accounts in the name of politicians and other personalities in Odisha's Sambalpur district.

The Sambalpur police arrested the youth for allegedly trying to cheat people after creating fake Facebook profiles of Odisha Health and Family Welfare Minister Naba Kishore Das, MLAs Narasingha Mishra, Jayanarayan Mishra and Sambalpur district collector Shubham Saxena.

He was arrested after a few politicians alerted the police about fake Facebook profiles of them.

Sambalpur Superintendent of Police Sanjeev Arora said the accused used to extract money and other favours from people by impersonating as a lawmaker, a minister or other eminent personalities.

The boy has allegedly created as many as 100 fake accounts.