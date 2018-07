Police said they began an investigation into the bomb found near Imphal airport.

A bomb was found on Saturday by a roadside near the Imphal International Airport in Imphal West district, police said.

The bomb was found by the Tidim Road in Ningombam village at around 6 pm, said Jogeshchandra Haobijam, Superintendent of Police, Imphal West district.

Bomb squad of Manipur police dismantled the Improvised Explosive Device (IED) and it was disposed off at a safe place, the SP further said.

Police have begun an investigation, he said.