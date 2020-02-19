Bengal Student Arrested For Circulating TikTok Video Of Exam Paper: Police

The incident took place in West Bengal's Malda. (Representational)

A 16-year-old student in West Bengal has been arrested for allegedly making a TikTok video of an exam paper and circulating it on social media, the police said.

The incident took place in West Bengal's Malda. The boy made a TikTok video of the English question paper for class 10 state board exams and shared it on social media.

Soon after the exam began, the boy took a picture of three pages of the question paper while sitting inside the classroom, edited it on the TikTok app, added Bollywood music to the video and circulated it on social media, police said.

The student will be produced before the district Juvenile Justice Board on Thursday, they said.

The incident created a furore among parents and students, who questioned how the boy was able to sneak in a mobile phone.

Authorities have suspended internet services in some areas near schools.

A top West Bengal Board official, however, said that a very few questions in the purported video matched with the original English question paper.

"The question paper in the video also did not carry the logo of the Board, which is embossed on the top," the source said.

West Bengal Board president Kalyanmoy Ganguly will soon meet state education minister Partha Chatterjee "to discuss attempts to create confusion during the exams and discredit the board and the state government", the source said.