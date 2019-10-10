Bengal Man, Pregnant Wife, 8-Year-old Son Killed; Was In RSS, Says BJP

The police said the family was murdered by "unidentified miscreants" on Monday night.

Three of a family, including an eight-year-old boy, were found hacked to death inside their home in West Bengal's Murshidabad, a senior police officer said on Wednesday.

The bodies of Bandhu Prakash Pal, a 35-year-old school teacher, his wife Beauty, 30, and young son Angan were found on Tuesday at various spots inside their blood-splattered home in Jiaganj.

The killings have taken a political turn with the BJP and its ideological mentor Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) saying Bondhu Pal was an RSS worker.

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra tweeted a video of the butchered bodies - with a warning about its gruesome nature - and wrote: "This has shaken my conscience ...a RSS worker Sh Bandhu Prakash Pal, his eight months pregnant wife and his kid were brutally slaughtered in West Bengal's Murshidabad Not a word by the liberals Not a letter by 59 liberals to Mamata Nauseating Selectivism!"

The family had reportedly moved into the area six years ago.

The police said the family was murdered by "unidentified miscreants" on Monday night.

The brutality of the murders, executed with a sharp weapon, has left the district shaken.

The crime was revealed when neighbours, concerned about the family's absence at the puja pandal on Vijayadashami, went to their home and found the door bolted from inside.

"The locals informed the police and the bodies, lying in a pool of blood, were found," said an officer, according to the Press Trust of India.

Bandhu Pal's brother Sujoy Ghosh was quoted as telling news agency ANI that he had been a primary school teacher for 20 years and had shifted to Murshidabad for his son's education. " We do not know if they had any problem with anyone," he said.

ANI also quoted RSS West Bengal secretary Jishnu Basu as saying that Pal was an RSS worker and had been recently associated with a 'weekly milan (meeting)'.

With inputs from PTI and ANI

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.