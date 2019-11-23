Bee Attack Leaves 60 Students Injured In Tripura

The wounded students were not serious, say doctors (Representational)

At least 60 students and few guardians were injured on Saturday when a swarm of bees attacked them at a park in Khowai in western Tripura.

The injured students and a few parents have been admitted to government hospitals for treatment.

"Around 60 students led by few of their parents assembled at the park for a picnic. Around the same time a bird hit a bee hive nearby after which a swarm of bees attacked the gathering," a teacher of the Srikrishna Patsala told the media.

According to the doctors, the conditions of the wounded students were not serious.

