Prime Accused In Assam Police Station Attack Dies In Accident: Cops

Ashiqul Isman, the prime accused in the case, was arrested yesterday (File)

A man accused of inciting a mob to set a police station on fire in the Nagaon district of Assam last week, was killed this morning while trying to escape from the police custody.

Ashiqul Islam was run over by another vehicle when he tried to jump out of the police vehicle, officials said. He was rushed to the Nagaon Civil Hospital where doctors declared him dead, they added.

Islam, the prime accused in the case, was arrested yesterday.

"He was taken to his house this morning after he admitted that he had stored arms in his house. On the way back, Islam tried to escape from the police custody when he was hit by another police vehicle," said Leena Doley, Superintendent of Police, Nagaon.

"We have seized a 7.62 pistol, one .22 pistol and seven rounds of live ammunition from his house. The red t-shirt, which he was seen wearing in videos on the day of the incident, has also been recovered," MS Doley said.

A mob had set on fire on May 21 the Batadrava police station in Nagaon over an alleged custodial death. Those in the mob had alleged that policemen killed Safiqul Islam, a 39-year-old fish seller, after he was unable to pay a bribe.

A total of 11 people have been taken into custody in connection with the violence that left three policemen injured.