4 Killed, 1 Injured In Uttar Pradesh After Car Dashes Against Truck

The driver of the car lost control over the vehicle and dashed against the truck, killing four people on the spot.

Cities | | Updated: July 21, 2018 12:41 IST
The deceased had been travelling to Lucknow to attend a meeting (Representational)

Barabanki: 

At least four people were killed and a man was injured when their car dashed against a stationary truck near Safedabad crossing in Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki, located 24 kilometres away from the state capital Lucknow, according to the police.

The driver of the car lost control over the vehicle and dashed against the truck, killing four people on the spot on Friday.

The deceased, identified as Pavan, 38, Shailesh, 40, Rajiv, 41 and Nagendra, 38, were on their way to Lucknow to attend a meeting, the police said, adding that the driver was seriously injured and admitted to the Lucknow Trauma Centre.

Car AccidentBarabankiUttar Pradesh

