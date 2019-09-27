Dalit Woman In UP Allegedly Gang-Raped, 7 Charged

Banda, Uttar Pradesh: The accused belong to the same village (Representational)

After intervention by a district court, seven people were charged for allegedly raping a Dalit woman in Uttar Pradesh's Banda district.

"Following an order by a special court set up under the SC-ST Act, a case has been registered against seven people under different sections of the IPC including 147, 148, 342, 504, 506 and 376D in the Pailani police station on Thursday," Additional Superintendent of Police Lal Bharat Kumar Pal said on Friday.

The accused, identified as Siklodhi, Khaptiha, Sindhan and Niwaich belong to the same village. However, no one has been arrested so far. An investigation is underway,Mr Pal said.

He said a Dalit woman filed a plea in the court alleging that when she came to Banda roadways bus stop on July 7, seven people kidnapped her in a four-wheeler. They took her to an abandoned place and allegedly raped her.

