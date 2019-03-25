43 Injured After Bus Overturns, Falls Into Ditch In UP's Balrampur

Six persons with serious injuries were shifted to the district hospital, police said (Representational)

As many as 43 people were injured, six of them seriously, after their bus overturned and fell into a roadside ditch on Tulsipur-Badni road in Uttar Pradesh's Balrampur on Monday, police said.

The private bus was on its way to Balrampur, around 170 km away from state capital Lucknow, from Badni when it overturned while trying to save a motorcyclist near Chaipurwa village, they said.

The injured have been admitted to the local community health centre from where six persons with serious injuries were shifted to the district hospital, police added.

