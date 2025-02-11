UP Man Going To Lucknow For Daughter's Treatment Among 5 Dead In Accident

A car collided head-on with a truck on the Bahraich-Lucknow highway on Tuesday, leaving five people, including an Army jawan, dead.

Additional Superintendent of Police (City) Ramanand Prasad Kushwaha said the accident took place at 7:30 and when the jawan identified as Abrar Ahmed (28) was going to Lucknow with his family for the treatment of his 18-day-old daughter.

The Army jawan, his father Ghulam Hazrat (60), mother Fatima Begum (56), daughter Haniya and car driver Chand Mohammad (35) died in the accident.

According to the police, Abrar's wife Rukaiya (25) was seriously injured in the accident and has been referred to the district hospital in Bahraich.

The truck driver fled leaving the vehicle at the spot, and efforts are on to nab him.

The bodies have been sent for postmortem.

