UP Man Going To Lucknow For Daughter's Treatment Among 5 Dead In Accident

The truck driver fled leaving the vehicle at the spot, and efforts are on to arrested him.

Read Time: 1 min
Bahraich (UP):

A car collided head-on with a truck on the Bahraich-Lucknow highway on Tuesday, leaving five people, including an Army jawan, dead.

Additional Superintendent of Police (City) Ramanand Prasad Kushwaha said the accident took place at 7:30 and when the jawan identified as Abrar Ahmed (28) was going to Lucknow with his family for the treatment of his 18-day-old daughter.

The Army jawan, his father Ghulam Hazrat (60), mother Fatima Begum (56), daughter Haniya and car driver Chand Mohammad (35) died in the accident.

According to the police, Abrar's wife Rukaiya (25) was seriously injured in the accident and has been referred to the district hospital in Bahraich.

The truck driver fled leaving the vehicle at the spot, and efforts are on to nab him.

The bodies have been sent for postmortem. 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

