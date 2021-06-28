Assam Doctor Arrested For Allegedly Raping Colleague

The accused said his parents were vehemently opposed to his marrying her (File)

A doctor of the Assam Medical College and Hospital was arrested on Monday by the Dibrugarh police for allegedly raping a colleague.



The accused, Dr Sunmoni Bhuyan, is a registrar of the surgical unit of the medical college.



A case under sections that deal with criminal breach of trust, rape and extortion has been registered against the accused.



"The woman, in her FIR, has mentioned that she was involved in a relationship with the accused doctor since 2018. She also accused him of tricking her into a physical relationship by promising to marry her. She also accused him of extorting large amounts of money from her during their relationship," the officer added.



The accused told the police that his parents were vehemently opposed to his marrying her. He said his parents had even threatened to die by suicide if he married her.



It is the second such case in Dibrugarh in less than a week. On June 24, Dr Nayan Jyoti Deka, a physician working in a private hospital in Dibrugarh, was arrested by the police for allegedly raping a colleague.