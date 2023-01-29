Around 2 Months After Daughter's Murder, Couple Found Dead At Odisha Home

Their only daughter was murdered on December 2 last year. (Representational)

Two months after the murder of their only daughter, a couple in Odisha's Bargarh district was found dead in their house, police said on Saturday.

The bodies of Raghu Bhue, 55, and Pratishtha Bhue, 50, have been sent for autopsy. A case of unnatural death has been registered by police and investigation into the incident is underway, an officer said.

According to preliminary investigation, it appears that the couple could not overcome the death of their only daughter and took the extreme step. However, the matter is under investigation, the officer said.

The only daughter of the couple Sasmita Bhue, 24 was murdered on December 2 last year by a young person in the village when she had gone to collect water from the tube-well. The accused was arrested and is now in jail now, the officer said.

Inspector-in-charge (IIC) of the Bhatli police station, Ranjit Naik said, the couple was in deep grief after the death of their daughter. They were hardly coming out of their house and even stopped talking to their neighbours.

"My elder brother Raghu and sister-in-law were always crying after the death of their daughter. They didn't open the door this morning. And when we opened the door, we found them dead", said the victim Raghu's younger brother Narendra Bhue.

The family members decided to donate the eyes of the couple.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)