3 Killed After Car Falls Into Canal In Andhra Pradesh's West Godaveri

Three people were killed after their car fell into a canal near Jagannathapuram bridge in Poduru Mandal of West Godavari district on Wednesday, the police said.

The mishap occurred at around 4 am today while the victims were reportedly going for buying prawn seeds.

The victims have been identified as K Suresh (22), Ch Chitteyya (45) and Ch Kasi (22).

"This morning at around 4 am, a car with number AP 37 AW 5777 which was going from Kakinada towards Palakollu, plunged into the canal near Jagannathapuram. All the three persons died on the spot," said Circle inspector Venkateswara Rao.

The bodies have been taken to Palakollu Government Hospital for postmortem.

A case has been registered.

