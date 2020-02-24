Relative Takes Brother-Sister Duo In Forest, Tries To Murder Girl In UP

A case is registered and further investigation is underway. (Representational Image)

A brother and sister were taken by a relative in the Dhekla forest area in Uttar Pradesh where he handcuffed the girl and allegedly tried to kill her on Sunday.

Amroha ASP Ajay Pratap said, "A man from Adampur has complained that his relative took his 14-year-old girl daughter and 12-year-old son in Dhekla and tied the daughter with ropes and tried to murder her. On this complaint, a case is registered and further investigation is underway."

The duo has been saved by the police.

The father of the victims, Vineet Tyagi, said, "One of my relative called the children and took them in the Dhekla forest area with intention of killing them. I got to know from the police about it. They were rescued after the girl made some noise. They were saved. Further action was taken by the police."