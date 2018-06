A case has been registered in this regard and a hunt is on to nab the accused

A labourer from Nepal was allegedly beaten to death by his wife and son at Mangloi village today, a police official said.According to the police, the labourer, Deep Mahto, allegedly used to harass and misbehave with his daughter-in-law and she had complained to her mother-in-law and husband several times in this regard.Today, Mahto's wife and son tied his hands and legs and hit him on the head with a blunt object. They then fled, the police said.A case has been registered in this regard and a hunt is on to nab the accused, they said.