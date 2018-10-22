After Amritsar Tragedy, Activist Files Case Against Navjot Kaur Sidhu

Activist Tamanna Hashmi alleged that Navjot Kaur Sidhu did not help people, in spite of being a doctor.

Amid a political blame-game over the Amritsar train tragedy, a social activist has filed a case against Navjot Kaur Sidhu in a Bihar court on Monday. He held organisers of the Dussehra event and chief guest Navjot Kaur Sidhu responsible for the deaths. The National Human Rights Commission has served notices to the Railways and the Punjab government.

The activist Tamanna Hashmi in the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate Art. In his complaint, Mr Hashmi contended that a large crowd had gathered on the occasion of "Ravan Vadh" in Amritsar because of the presence of Navjot Kaur Sidhu, a former lawmaker and Navjot Singh's wife.

Ms Kaur's presence at the function and her emotive speech led to a surge in the crowd that spilled over to the railway track, the complaint said. He also alleged that instead of helping the victims, she fled the scene and made a false alibi that she was not present at the site when the accident occurred.

A number of spectators were standing on the railway track and taking photographs of the Ravana effigy burning when the speeding train ploughed through them on Friday evening. Ms Kaur, who was the chief guest at the event, claimed that she had already left for home before the accident occurred. 61 people were killed in the accident