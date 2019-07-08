9-Year-Old Girl Allegedly Raped By Man, 70, In UP's Gonda

A First Information Report has been registered and the man arrested. (Representational)

A 70-year-old man was arrested for allegedly raping a nine-year-old girl at a village in Uttar Pradesh's Gonda district, police said on Monday.

The girl was returning home from a madrasa when the accused lured her to his house in Wazirganj police station area and allegedly raped her on Sunday, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Mahendra Kumar said.

A First Information Report has been registered and the man arrested. The girl has been sent for medical examination, the ASP added.

