8 Killed As Car Hits Truck In Assam

A car carrying eight persons, who were returning from their friend's wedding, hit a stationary truck on NH 15 in Assam's Udalgiri district on Wednesday, killing all of them on the spot, a police officer said.

A number of vehicles, including the vegetable-laden truck, were stranded at Gelabill on the national highway, due to another accident that had occurred a short while ago, he said.

The victims were friends of the groom, hailing from Borjhar area of Tezpur town, and were co-workers. The car was returning to Tezpur from Baihata. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, he said.



