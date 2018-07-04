8 Kg Gold, 42 Kg Silver In Asset List Of Agartala's Tripureshwari Temple

Tripura Sundari Temple is one of the 51 Hindu 'Shaktipeethas' in the country.

About 8 kgs of gold and 42 kgs of silver are among the assets of the iconic Hindu shrine Tripura Sundari temple according to a recent evaluation.



Shree Shree Mata Tripura Sundari Temple Trust has started the first-ever initiative to evaluate assets and properties of the holy Hindu shrine, Tripura Sundari temple in Gomati district, about 60 km from Agartala.



The Trust was formed by Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on May 22 this year to manage all movable and immovable assets of the temple. A committee was also formed under the trust for testing, valuing and weighing of assets and properties under the temple's possession.



District Magistrate (Gomati) Tarun Kanti Debnath told reporters at Udaipur that the testing, evaluation and weighing panel started assessing properties at Tripura Sundari Temple premises yesterday. The assessment drive has found 7.940 kg gold, 41.616 Kg silver and other valuable items so far.



We have identified seven trunks filled with jewellery and other valuables so far. Among these, we have opened only four trunks and assessed their contents throughout the day. The other three would be opened on Wednesday and their contents would be assessed, the DM added.



Tripura was a princely state until October 15, 1949 and then joined Indian territory following a merger agreement.



Asked about the safety and security of the evaluation process, the DM said that the entire process was done under tight security and continuous video surveillance.



