A 78-year-old woman, whose two sons are Punjab Police officers, was found dead on Monday in her house in Jalandhar, police said. Initial investigation revealed that the woman was strangulated.

Also, gold ornaments were stolen from the house where the woman lived alone.

The woman's two sons are police officers. One is an assistant inspector general and the other is a sub-inspector.



