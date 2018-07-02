75-Year-Old Pushed Onto Parapet, Dies After Falling Off Building

A murder case has been registered. (Representational)

A 75-year-old man died after a brawl with a group of people who alleged that his son had inappropriately touched an 8-year-old girl in Maharashtra's Thane, police said.

Yunus Ali Sayyed fell from the third floor of a building after being pushed onto a parapet wall, which came crashing down, police said.

He sustained grievous injuries and died while undergoing treatment at a local hospital, an official said.

According to the police, Abdul Khalid, the victim's son, had allegedly touched the 8-year-old niece of one of the people in the group inappropriately. This enraged the minor's uncles, who along with a group of friends, barged into Mr Sayyed's house, the official said.

"The mob hit the family members with rods and sticks and Sayyed, while trying to fend off the attack as well as protect his kin, was pushed onto the parapet wall which broke," the official added.

He said that the minor girl's uncles had been arrested and efforts were on to arrest others.

A murder case has been registered.

