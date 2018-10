The 70-year-old woman and her grandson would frequently get into an argument. (Representational)

A 24-year-old man in Thane allegedly killed his grandmother after a quarrel, police said Thursday.

The man, Umesh Kondilkar would have frequent fights with his grandmother . The two of them got into an argument again on Tuesday following which the he attacked her with an axe, killing her on the spot.

Based on a complaint filed by a family member, the accused was arrested Wednesday.

