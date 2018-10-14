7 Killed In Road Accident In Uttar Pradesh

The accident occurred in the Uchahar police station area (Representational)

Seven people were killed and 35 others injured in a collision between a pickup van and a private bus near Madaripur village here on Saturday night, the police said.

The accident occurred in the Uchahar police station area. Five persons died on the spot, they said.

Two persons died of their injuries at a hospital, police said, adding the rest of the wounded are undergoing treatment.

Four of the seriously injured people have been referred to Lucknow.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the incident and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for the families of the deceased and Rs. 50,000 each for the injured, a senior official said in Lucknow.

He also directed the official concerned to provide proper medical care to the injured persons.