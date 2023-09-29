7-Foot Crocodile Rescued From UP Village

The reptile was released into canalon Thursday night itself. (Representational)

A 7-foot crocodile was rescued by a team of the Wildlife SOS and the Uttar Pradesh forest department from a village in Hathras district, an office-bearer of the wildlife body said Friday evening.

The crocodile could be trapped after several hours of efforts on Thursday night, said Baiju Raj, Director, Wildlife SOS Mathura.

He said the reptile was released into the Hajara canal in Etah on Thursday night itself.

