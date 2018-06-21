60 Live Crude Bombs Recovered In West Bengal's Malda, Defused The police raided the bamboo grove adjacent to Malatipur village last night following a tip off and seized the large number of bombs from five bags

Share EMAIL PRINT The police suspect that the bombs were stockpiled by anti-social element (File) Malda: About 60 live crude bombs were recovered from a bamboo grove in Baishnabnagar area in West Bengal's Malda district during a night-long search since Wednesday, police said today.



The police raided the bamboo grove adjacent to Malatipur village last night following a tip off and seized the large number of bombs from five bags, a jar and a motorcycle dicky during the night-long operation, which ended this morning.



The police also seized materials used for making bombs.



Additional superintendent of police Dipak Sarkar rushed to the spot with reinforcement and the bombs were later defused.



The police suspect that the bombs were stockpiled by anti-social element.



Investigation is on, they said.



